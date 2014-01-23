MOBILE INSIDER: Nearly All Mobile Malware In 2013 Targeted Android Devices

Mobile Insider is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

: Cisco’s 2014 Annual Security Report goes into detail about mobile malware and the users that were most affected. Malware is short for “malicious software,” meaning software that is used solely to gain access to a private computer system. The study found that an astonishing 99% of mobile malware attacks were targeted at Android devices. On top of this, users of Android devices encountered other forms of malware such as phishing (stealing data), likejacking (tricking social media users into “liking” a fake post), and forcible redirect (websites that take you straight to malware ads) more than anybody else, at roughly a 71% share.

It’s one of the biggest caveats to having an open source system. Security will always be a lot tougher to police. Clearly, allowing any number of third-party developers to infiltrate the system may ultimately lead to some malicious software floating around. Of course, sticking to Google Play and official app markets is likely the safest route. Cisco reports that the most common type of malware found to attack Android users was an illegitimate app repackaged as a normal app through a third-party, unofficial app store. Apple, with its locked-down software, only endured 14% of all forms of malware attacks compared to Android’s 71%.

But it’s important to keep in mind, mobile-targeted malware only made up about 1.2% of all Web malware encounters in 2013. Nonetheless, mobile is a rapidly growing Web ecosystem that will surely attract malware developers around the world as devices proliferate. (Cisco)

PENTAGON COMES TO BLACKBERRY’S DEFENCE: The Pentagon just placed an order for around 80,000 handsets to be installed on its network by the end of this month. A client such as the Pentagon can be looked at as a bit of an ego boost for the suffering BlackBerry; it is exactly the type of client it needs to bolster its position as the premier handset for corporate clients. (TechCrunch)

FIRST LOOK: iOS in the car has been revealed. Mark Gurman at 9 To 5 Mac obtained screenshots from developer Steven Troughton-Smith of the new iOS interface designed primarily for the car. Apple’s in-car system is set to launch later this year. (9 To 5 Mac)

GOOGLE GLASS INTERROGATION: A man wearing Google Glass while watching a movie inside a theatre was interrogated by the FBI after employees of the theatre noticed the man’s glasses, with the FBI likely concerned he was taping the movie from his Glass camera. The movie watcher claims his pair were prescription, making it necessary for him to keep the frames on while watching a movie. All in all, an incident like this only adds to the public stigma surrounding Google Glass ahead of its launch, and may make bespectacled consumers especially concerned about wearing a prescription Google Glass. (Business Insider)

TUMBLR TRAFFIC FLAT: Tumblr’s desktop traffic has plateaued according to numbers from comScore, which may be a bit of a problem for Yahoo, which spent $US1.1 billion on Tumblr over the summer. Nonetheless, comScore’s data overlooks mobile traffic, which Tumblr claims surged 251% during 2013. (Forbes)

