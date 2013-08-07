Mobile In Brazil, India And China -- Tracking The Next Massive Growth Wave In Smartphones

Many emerging markets are already mobile-first economies where mobile phones are more ubiquitous than either land-line telephones, PCs, or fixed Internet connections.

Mobile statistics are specifically impressive in the BRICs — Brazil, Russia, India, China. China is poised to overtake the United States as the world’s largest smartphone market, and new Chinese app data suggest it has already done so.

In a recent report, BI Intelligence interviews a half-dozen mobile industry leaders and entrepreneurs on opportunities in the BRICs, breaks down how mobile-focused companies can pursue those opportunities, analyses key mobile statistics (smartphones, app downloads, app revenue) from the BRIC countries, isolates and analyses the four lessons that are essential to any mobile project in these markets, and looks at a case study of a successful music streaming service focused on Indian and Bollywood music.



Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>>

Subscribers also gain access to our library of over 100 in-depth reports on the global mobile industry, and hundreds of charts and datasets they can put to use in their own research and presentations.

Here’s an overview of the 4 essentials to mobile projects in BRIC countries:

In full, the special report:

For full access to the report on Mobile In The BRICs sign up for a free trial subscription today.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.