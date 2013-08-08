Mobile Is Helping To Spur The Next Revolution In Health Care -- The Transfer Of Power To Consumers And Patients

BII Global Revenues

Generally speaking, doctors stopped making house calls around the 1970s.

But mobile devices are helping doctors attend to patients remotely, and manage their case loads with greater efficiency and cost-savings.

From the moment Apple demonstrated iPhone-connected blood pressure and glucose monitors in 2009, hopes have grown around the future of mobile medicine, or mHealth.

As venture capitalist and Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla has said: “The fundamental change in health care is the transfer of power to the consumers, and helping them become the CEO of their own health.”

In our newest report, BI Intelligence explores this already sizable market, $US20 billion or more by 2018, and the enormous potential in mobile health.

We dig into the top trends in mobile medicine:

The top devices and applications that will disrupt legacy medical practices

Rates of consumer adoption and the public’s attitudes to mobile health

The dominance of patient self-management apps and devices

The perspectives from across the medical profession, and key regulatory issues

The interplay of smartphones and tablets with existing medical equipment categories

The market’s future growth path, and the three stages of mobile health development

The report includes nine key charts and datasets highlighting key revenue trends in mobile health, and spotlighting emerging opportunities. Subscriber also receive full access to the BI Intelligence library of over 100 in-depth reports on mobile and the wider tech industry, and hundreds of datasets they can put to use.

We also look at some key drivers of mobile health’s explosive growth:

We also discuss mobile health’s relationship with the burgeoning industry in wearable fitness and activity trackers, as well as its intersection with enterprise wellness programs — as companies try to control insurance premiums, employee absenteeism and lost productivity due to chronic health issues.

To what degree will inefficient and burdensome back-office and patient-processing be upended by mobile apps? Will medical technology adapt to be used in tandem with smartphones, or will stand-alone new mobile medical gadgets be the norm?

Finally, we consider how mobile health is already moving beyond the development of devices and apps to monitor glucose or perform ultrasounds, and to a new data-focused stage where the holy grail will be integrating disparate streams of medical data from individuals and groups.

The report also includes a look at the tech-savviness and data-driven professional outlook of physicians, which makes them primed to adopt mobile health: indeed, physicians seem more receptive of mobile health and remote patient management than patients themselves.

