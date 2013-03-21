LAST CHANCE: Hear All The Mobile Gurus At IGNITION Mobile

500StartupsChristine Tsai of 500Startups is one of seven leading investors who will speak at IGNITION MobileThere are still a few seats left at



Business Insider’s IGNITION Mobile conference tomorrow in San Francisco. If you work in or around mobile, you’ll want to be there.We’ve assembled the people who actually set the mobile agenda and create the mobile products that are shaping the industry. You’ll hear from mobile experts at Facebook Google, LinkedIn, Quora, Stripe, Zynga, Evernote, Samsung, and even the NFL. Find out what’s happening in enterprise mobile from Box, Workday, and Dropbox. You’ll get a chance to see cutting-edge startups from gaming companies to ecommerce. Leading investors (Kleiner Perkins, IVP, Felicis Ventures, Idealab, SoftTech, and 500Startups) will reveal their current thinking. And there are many more great speakers on the packed agenda.

The conference takes place at the Mission Bay centre on March 21.

Snatch one of the last few tickets now while you can.

