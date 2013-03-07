Mobile Cracks 10 per cent Of U.S. E-Commerce Sales

Mobile is fast becoming a potent force in e-commerce.



According to comScore, mobile accounted for 11 per cent of U.S. consumer e-commerce spending in the fourth quarter, up from 9 per cent last year.

comScore defines mobile as both smartphone and tablets.

Using Federal Reserve data for U.S. e-commerce, we can estimate that mobile commerce accounted for $7.8 billion in sales in the fourth quarter, up 42 per cent from the same quarter a year prior. For the year, mobile commerce tallied $21.8 billion, up 51 per cent from 2011.

Mobile now also accounts for 21 per cent of all e-commerce online traffic, indicating that there is still significant room for sales growth if retailers can more effectively close the mobile visitor-purchase loop. Interestingly, the vast majority of mobile traffic — and presumably mobile purchases, too — is coming from iOS devices.

