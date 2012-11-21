Mobile Growth At QVC Reveals Power Of Multi-Screen Approach

Mobile transaction volume at retailer QVC has grown 164 per cent year-to-date, according to data shared exclusively with BI Intelligence.



QVC, known for its home shopping cable channel, did not reveal a dollar figure.

More tellingly, the proportion of QVC e-commerce originating from mobile devices has climbed steadily since the beginning of the year, and reached 22 per cent at the end of the third quarter.

QVC’s strategy has been to integrate digital shopping across TV, mobile, and PCs, according to CEO, QVC U.S. Claire Watts. For example, QVC mobile apps highlight items being pitched on TV, and also include a live TV feed. QVC recently suggested that Cyber Monday, the day for online shopping deals that falls after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, be renamed Mobile Monday.

QVC’s parent company, Liberty Interactive Corporation, also distributes QVC programming in Europe and Asia. The numbers above, and in the chart, are for the United States, but mobile orders were also up 96 per cent for the quarter globally at QVC.

