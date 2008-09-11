Mobile Gaming Startup Mpowerplayer Gets $2.5M Series A Round

Mpowerplayer, a startup that allows users to sample cell phone games in their Web browser before buying them, got a $2.5 million Series A round led by New Atlantic Ventures and joined by the centre for Innovative Technology GAP Fund, and incubator LaunchBox Digital.



The company allows consumers to play games for their mobile phones through an emulator. Big game makers like EA Mobile and Sega Mobile use the firm’s technology to demo their games, which customers can then buy and download to their phones. Mpowerplayer says they’ll use the funds to expand the service to other social networks. Right now they’re only on Facebook.

Mpowerplayer is a member of East Coast startup incubator LaunchBox Digital’s first class of companies. LaunchBox works like Y Combinator, in that it typically invests $25,000 to $40,000 in early-stage tech companies in exchange for a 6%-8% equity stake.

