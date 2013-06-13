MOBILE INSIGHTS: Mobile Games Generate More Than Double The Revenue On iOS

Mobile Gaming Revenue On iOS Was 2.3x That Of Android (App Annie/IDC)

Despite a smaller installed base, mobile gaming revenue on iOS was still more than double that of Android in the first quarter of 2013. However, Google Play is growing quickly: gaming revenue doubled between the fourth quarter of 2012 and first quarter of this year. Apple generates a large share of its gaming revenue in the U.S., while Android is strong in South Korea.



iOS 7 Offers A Unique Opportunity For Developers (Marco Arment)

Influential developer Marco Arment comments that “we’ve never ever had such an opportunity en masse on iOS.” The reason, he argues, is that iOS 7 “introduces entirely new navigational and structural standards” beyond anything Apple has ever done before. This puts many developers in an awkward position. They have to conform to the changes or risk becoming obsolete, but they also have to maintain support for older versions of iOS, which limits their flexibility. This opens up a huge opportunity for developers trying to create a “iOS 7 native” app. Read >

Mobile App Usage Still Dominates the Mobile Web (Nielsen)

New research from Nielsen finds that smartphones users spend 87% of their time on the mobile Internet through mobile apps, and only 13% on the mobile Web. iPad users are a bit lower, spending 76% of their time in apps. Overall, it found that smartphone users spend more than 25 hours a month in apps. Read >

NielsenFacebook Introduces Hashtags (AllThingsD)

Gunning for Twitter, Facebook will start to roll out real-time, clickable hashtags. It’s a tacit admission that hashtags have become an invaluable part of social media, including on Facebook-owned Instagram. Beyond that, it’s a play by Facebook to introduce better real-time targeting, especially if it wants to grab a piece of the humongous TV ad market. Read >

Nokia Officially Says Goodbye to Symbian (AllThingsD)

The last Symbian handsets will ship this summer. Although its demise had been foretold for a while, Symbian remained surprisingly resilient in some emerging markets. Once the largest smartphone manufacturer and platform operator in the world, Nokia has yet to show they can duplicate their success with Windows Phone. Read >

Verizon FiOS Mobile Arrives on Android (Engadget)

Android FiOS subscribers can now live stream some channels and have access to on-demand video through their smartphones and tablets. Read >

Chinese Net Users Think iOS 7 Copies Other Operating Systems (Tech In Asia)

Some Chinese netizens think that Apple took more than a few design inspirations from Chinese manufacturer Meizu. Read >

