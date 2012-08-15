Mobile Games Dominate Handheld Market, Crush Sony And Nintendo

Photo: YouTube / IGN

Richard Firminger, Managing Director of metrics firm Flurry Analytics, revealed to the audience at the ongoing Gamescon 2012 GDC that the iOS and Android have been “killing off the handheld video game market,” Gamasutra reports.Both Sony and Nintendo currently have portable gaming systems out on the market—the PS Vita and 3DS, respectively.



Firminger revealed that shares in revenue in 2011 for the iOS and Android games in North America sat at 58 per cent of $3.3 billion. In comparison, in 2009 shares were only 19 per cent of $2.7 billion.

His statement closely follows Niklas Smedberg’s belief in the future of gaming. A senior engine programmer at Epic Games, he also admitted to a group of developers at the GDC “mobile is the new PC.”

