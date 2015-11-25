Hear from game changers in mobile at Business Insider's IGNITION: Future of Digital

Carolyn Everson Carolyn Everson, the vice president of global marketing solutions at Facebook.

Mobile-first is the now and the future, and brands have to be responsive — or they risk being left in the dust.

How will marketers and media companies evolve as mobile time spent continues to usurp desktop usage?

What will be the next big thing on the small screen?

IGNITION: Future of Digital will address these questions as it showcases the game changers who are redefining the mobile market, December 8-9, at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

—

Mark D’Arcy, CCO of Facebook, is a leading advocate of experimentation through the company’s Creative Accelerator program for brands, giving them the tools they need to create innovative storytelling.

Jonathan Klein, cofounder and chairman of Getty Images, proved that larger-than-life imagery can live on a smaller screen by launching the company’s first free consumer mobile app, Stream, which lets users access, curate, and share Getty’s vast library of content.

Come experience firsthand how brands and publishers are going mobile at IGNITION 2015! And see our full speaker lineup.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.