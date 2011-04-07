Mobile Gambling Devices Could Soon Be Used In Las Vegas Hotel Rooms

Gamblers will no longer have to worry about having a poker face if a Nevada bill passes that would allow people to gamble on mobile devices.



The bill, titled Assembly Bill 294, would give Nevada resorts the capabilities to have their guests gambling in their hotel rooms or wherever else they see fit using a mobile gambling device.

There are mobile gambling devices that work in bars, restaurants, lounges at the Palazzo, The Venetian, and other casinos in Las Vegas, but the main purpose of the bill would be to improve the reach of the devices to allow guests to use them in their hotel rooms.

Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal

