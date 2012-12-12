Hear About Mobile Disruption In Travel, Retail, And Social At IGNITION West 2013

Find out about Facebook’s mobile strategy at IGNITION West

Photo: Michal Bonikowski

If mobile is in your job description, you’ll want to be at Business Insider’s second-annual IGNITION West conference on March 21, 2013 in San Francisco.Joining us onstage this year will be industry leaders – founders and funders, CEOs and serial entrepreneurs – who are evolving their business through mobile innovation.



Which device will dominate? Is “mobile first” a realistic approach for your business? When is the mobile payment experience going to improve, and who will get there first?

Reserve your ticket now to IGNITION West 2013 to find out.

The conference will showcase mobile experts across multiple categories and companies, including:

Accelerating and Advising: 500 Startups, Cheezeburger Network

E-Commerce: Bottlenotes, Instacart, RetailMeNot

Content: Disney, NBC Universal, Prismatic, StumbleUpon, Weather Channel

Enterprise: Cisco

Investment Trends: Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Macquarie Research Equities

Peer Messaging: GroupMe

Retail and Payments: American Express Ventures, One Kings Lane, Stripe, @WalmartLabs

Social: Facebook, LinkedIn

Travel: Lumatic, Skift, TripAdvisor

These experts will discuss what the shift towards “bring your own device” means for the enterprise. And which small business categories are successfully integrating mobile, social, and search to drive local foot traffic. And how always-on, multi-screen households are changing content and commerce distribution models.

Save $400! Register now to get your ultra-discounted ticket. Prices go up at the end of this month, so don’t delay.

We look forward to seeing you in March. And until then, follow us on Twitter @BI_Events for speaker updates and conference news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.