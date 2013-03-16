In Case You Don't Fully Appreciate How Mobile Devices Have Taken Over The World...

Henry Blodget

The Today Show posted this marvellous photo-juxtaposition on Instagram today (passed on to us by Tom MacIsaac of Verve Mobile).

The images show people gathered in St. Peter’s Square in Rome awaiting the announcement of the new pope.

The top photo is from 2005, two years before the launch of the iPhone spawned the smartphone and tablet era.

The bottom photo is from 2013.

Hard to believe how much the world has changed in eight years.

St Peter's Square 2005 and 2013

Photo: The Today Show

