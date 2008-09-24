Mobile Content Pioneer Vindigo Shuts Down, Lays Off 30+

New York-based Vindigo, a mobile content company with a history that dates back to the first Web boom, is being shut down by its owner, Japan’s For-Side. Sources familiar with the company tell us more than 30 people are being laid off.



Vindigo was founded in 1999 and was originally supposed to supply city guides for Palm Pilots. It survived the bursting of the first bubble, albeit in severely diminished form, and in 2004 was acquired by For-Side, which was making a foray into mobile content in the U.S. and the U.K. Some of that history is hinted at in the company’s corporate bio, but for the best info, we’d suggest visiting Rafat Ali’s PaidContent and MocoNews, which have spent a lot of time on the subject. At one point Vindigo also included ringtone company Zingy, but that was shuttered last year, leaving it with a handful of revenue-generating products, namely Vindigo City Guides and MapQuest Mobile.

It’s unclear why Vindigo’s owners shut it down rather than sell it, but people familiar with the situation offer up one theory: For-Side was supposedly asking for a preposterous price for the company — $10 million — and was insisting that prospective buyers write a non-refundable check for $200,000 just to look at the books.

Anyone at the company (or formerly at the company) want to offer any additional insight? Pkafka AT alleyinsider DOT com or use or anonymous tip box.

