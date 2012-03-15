Mobile Consumers Prefer The Web Over Apps

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



The mobile web is the most effective channel for retailers to reach smartphone owners. According to a new study from Nielsen, the mobile websites of Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, Target, and Walmart consistently had nearly double the reach as their apps. However, the combined reach of both was always the highest, reiterating the importance of multi-channel impressions.

As we argued in a recent note, we believe that web-based apps powered by HTML5 will eventually displace native apps (the kind you download through the app store). We think that these web-based apps will be able to offer consumers richer, more interactive content that should drive sales higher for retailers. However, we believe that native apps will still be around for a long time and companies must be prepared for this reality.

