Mobile Company Reminds Everyone Jerry Springer Still On Air

all that “The Jerry Springer Show” is still on the air and apparently still has some fans that want to “participate in the show via mobile and landline in a variety of ways.”



Thanks to CommerceTel, fans of the show, produced and syndicated by NBC Universal, will now get to call a toll-free number, 1-800-JERRYTV to purchase Jerry Springer ringtones, join the Jerry Springer Mobile Fan Club, leave a voice mail or get text updates.

Why? Well, because who wouldn’t want to vote for the Best He-She Jason moment?



