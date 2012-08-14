These Are The Sectors Leading The Way In Mobile Commerce

Capturing the mobile consumer will likely be the secret to success for many businesses in the coming years.



But the question is how?

We talked to some of the top mobile ad buyers and sellers at our Mobile Advertising Conference in this summer to find out what they think is working in the space and who’s leading the way.

Watch below the experts said about the winners of mobile advertising.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & William Wei

