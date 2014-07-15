Mobile Commerce Is Taking A Much Bigger Slice Of Total E-Commerce Activity

We’ve reached a tipping point in how consumers access e-commerce sites. Nearly 25% of e-commerce site visits in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2014 came from smartphones, up from approximately 18% for the whole year 2013, according to data from Custora, compiled by BI Intelligence in the chart below.

Tablet-wielding consumers are driving more traffic to e-commerce sites as well. Twelve per cent of e-commerce site traffic in the first quarter came from tablets, compared to just 9% for the year 2013.

As a result, the share of e-commerce shopping traffic from PCs has declined dramatically in recent months.

In a recent presentation by BI Intelligence, we analyse this trend in detail and outline the other ways that e-commerce and mobile commerce are disrupting the retail sector.

