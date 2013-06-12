MOBILE INSIGHTS: Mobile Commerce Had A Huge First Quarter

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



U.S. Mobile Commerce Was $5.9 Billion In The First Quarter (comScore)

That translates to 11% of all retail U.S. ecommerce in the quarter, up from 8% a year prior. Mobile accounted for 48% of traffic on U.S. retail properties, and the top 50 properties extended their desktop audience by an average of 45% through mobile channels. Overall, mobile accounted for 48% of Americans’ time spent online in March. The report also found that the average smartphone shopper spent more over the course of the quarter than the average tablet shopper. Read >

Google Buys Waze For $1 Billion (New York Times)

Waze makes a social mapping app that provides real-time traffic information using data from users. Google says it will keep Waze a separate entity but feed its traffic data into Google Maps. The acquisition was likely a defensive measure to keep Waze’s valuable data from falling into a competitor’s hands — it was reportedly in talks with Facebook before they feel through, opening the door for Google. Read >

Why Apple Killed ‘Genius’ For Apps (TechCrunch)

It was replaced with “Near Me” in iOS 7, indicating that Apple is moving away from app recommendations. The problem with Genius was pretty straightforward: It was never very good. Genius made recommendations based on previous downloads, not what you need or what suited your tastes. Besides, many users already use Apple’s de-facto recommendations: featured apps and the most-popular lists. It’s not clear what’s next for app recommendations, but developers are desperate to alter the winner-takes-all environment of app stores. Read >

Google: Pages With Bad Mobile SEO Won’t Rank As Well In Future (Search Engine Land)

Google is rolling out new search ranking changes that will nudge websites toward fixing commonly made mistakes with their mobile configuration. Read >

Bad Measurement Is Holding Back the App Economy (Ad Age)

Despite exploding usage, the lack of reliable analytics for apps, particularly what the audiences look like, could hold back in-app advertising. No standard method has emerged yet, but advertisers are looking to go beyond usage and traffic to better understand demographic information and affinity. Read >

Apple Is Reportedly Kicking Around Mobile Payments Ideas (SAI)

Presumably this would revolve around the 575 million credit cards Apple has on file through iTunes. It recently also filed a patent application for a digital payment system that involves tapping a phone to a pad. Read >

