Mobile Card Readers Have All But Cut Off Growth For Traditional Store Registers In Developed Markets

The market for traditional store registers — those bulky countertop terminals used at most large retailers — is still growing at a healthy rate.

BI Intelligence forecasts payment terminal shipments will grow 73% in three years, increasing to 35 million in 2015.

The real storyline, though, is what’s going on in the different regions of the world. The U.S. and Europe are stagnant. That’s largely because mobile card readers from startups like Square are cutting into new payment terminal sales in these countries.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take an in-depth look at the global payment terminal market. We examine which regions are driving growth and how market share is shaping up in different regions. We also take a look at the three ways mobile technology could eventually kill the legacy payment terminal and assess how big a threat mobile really poses.

Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here are some of the key elements from the report:

We forecast global payment terminal shipments will grow 73% in three years, increasing to 35 million in 2015, up from 20 million in 2012. That’s healthy growth in spite of the growing adoption of mobile card readers by many merchants.

But growth varies sharply between geographic regions. The U.S. and Europe are stagnant, and all the dynamism is in emerging markets. Asia-Pacific and Latin America will see triple-digit growth in from 2012 through 2015. During the same period the U.S. market will only grow 3% and Europe 9%.

In full, the report:

For full access to all our charts, data, and analysis on the payments industry — including downloadable Excel files — sign up for a free trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.