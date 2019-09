Android may have 80% of the smartphone market, but Android phone owners don’t seem to be doing much on them.

Specifically, when it comes to mobile Web browsing, Apple’s Safari browser for the iPhone has the largest mobile browser market share by a longshot.

Here’s the breakdown of mobile browser market share from BI Intelligence.

