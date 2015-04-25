Mobile and social are fuelling massive digital-video advertising growth as dollars shift away from display ads

Video is emerging as one of the top digital advertising formats on desktop and mobile.

Mobile will be the biggest driver of digital-video ad spend over the next few years. Advertisers are rushing to snap up video ad spots as video viewership increases on mobile devices. Mobile video ad revenue will grow more than 3x faster than desktop through 2020.

Digital video is gaining traction quickly on social-media sites. Facebook was an early backer of the format with the introduction of autoplay video ads in 2013, but recently other social networks, including Twitter, have launched digital-video ad units.

In this in-depth report from BI Intelligence, we find that US digital-video advertising revenue from PC- and mobile-based video ads will top nearly $US5 billion this year, and grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. Total revenue will reach $US13.3 billion by year-end 2020, according to BI Intelligence estimates based on historical data from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).



Here are some of the key takeaways:

In full, the report:

