Mobile Barcodes: Big In France!

We’ve always known mobile barcodes are big in Japan, but on a vacation in Paris, we saw some there, too.



Here’s how they work: Web-connected phone users take a picture of the barcodes, phone software reads the code and does something like send that user a coupon or directs them to a Web site.

They haven’t quite caught on in the US yet. Before its failed print advertising business failed, Google spent a couple years trying, though.



