Mobile banking adoption lags in remote areas

Mobile banking adoption in remote (rural) areas lags that in non-remote (metropolitan) areas, according to survey data from the Federal Reserve. While the findings are unsurprising at face value, the data lends interesting clues into why adoption lags.

Among respondents who lived in remote areas of the US and had a mobile phone and a bank account, 32% had used mobile banking in the past 12 months. For people who lived in non-remote areas adoption was at 39%.

But it’s not because of access to mobile internet. In rural areas 69% of respondents said that mobile internet was either almost ‘always available’ or ‘not always available, but was available at convenient locations.’ In non-remote locations it was 72%.

There was a gap in the percentage of respondents in each group who knew if their financial institution offered mobile banking. In remote areas, 62% of respondents said that their bank or credit union offered mobile banking compared with 74% in non-rural areas. But among respondents who said their financial institution did not offer mobile banking the gap was much smaller — 6% in remote areas and 4% in non-remote areas.

The standout gap was in awareness of whether or not a financial institution offered mobile banking or not. In remote areas, a third of respondents said that they didn’t know if their institution offered mobile banking compared with 21% in non-remote areas.

