10 Awesome Works Of Moving Architecture

The revolutionary ’60s anticipated a time when architecture would have to respond to the mobility, fast pace, and transformability of a globalized world.
And it seems that time has arrived now.
Much more than a matter of technological growth, the ever-growing interest in the concept of mobile structures results from the fact it addresses a lot of the leading-edge social issues related to migration, social housing, recycling, post-disaster shelters, and the optimal use of space in overcrowded cities.
OpenBuildings has compiled a list of the best visions in “Mobile Architecture,” from the cargotecture of Shigeru Ban’s Nomadic Museum and its smart use of recycled shipping containers, to the fancy Watervilla de Omval of the 21st century’s own affluent nomads floating in the Amstel river of Amsterdam.
Archigram’s utopian “Walking City” seems to be around a few corners.
JAGNEFÄLT MILTON, A ROLLING MASTERPLAN: A proposal where existing and new railroads would provide the base for new buildings that could be rolled back and forth depending on seasons and situations.
SHIGERU BAN, THE NOMADIC MUSEUM: Designed for easy assembly and disassembly, the entire exhibition is packed into eight containers as it travels from place to place.
DORTE MANDRUP ARKITEKTER, READ NEST: Being flexible in both situation and use, the owner can place Read-Nest where he feels it would best suit his needs, whether for study, relaxation, or both.
+31 ARCHITECTS, WATERVILLA DE OMVAL: More and more people want to live on contemporary houseboats that have been designed for their specific needs, like the houseboat at De Omval.
TOM KUNDIG, MOBILE HUTS: Designed as a modern alternative to camping, the six huts are grouped as a herd, each with views of the mountains.
ARHITEKTU BIROJS ARHIIDEA, ESCLICE MOBILE DESIGN HOME: This house was inspired by traditional Latvian bread—a good slice of rye bread with fresh butter is enough to gain a feeling of satisfaction without eating up the whole loaf.
VARIOUS ARCHITECTS, MOBILE PERFORMANCE VENUE: The clients asked for a lightweight and easily transportable venue that meets their technical requirements for projection screens and surround sound system, while also creating a unique and iconic structure.
KORTEKNIE STUHLMAKER ARCHITECTEN, HOUSE No. 19: The simple space doesn't aim to be a piece of art in itself, but it offers a practical and affordable place to stay.
70°N ARKITEKTUR: XBO MOBILE STRUCTURE: The idea of the XBO is to provide a mobile habitat for two young people on the move.
HANGAR DESIGN GROUP, JOSHUA TREE: In line with contemporary trends of nomadic living, this mobile home has been conceived to be flexible, reversible, and customised.
