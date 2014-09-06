Mobile Apps Are Fueling Huge Growth In Time Spent On Digital Media

Time spent on digital platforms, including desktop and mobile, saw massive gains over the last year. Digital time spent topped nearly 1.2 trillion minutes in June 2014, increasing by 24% over the same month last year, according to a report by comScore, analysed by BI Intelligence.

Social media apps dominate mobile app usage. Facebook, for instance, was the most popular mobile app in June in terms of unique monthly visitors, according to comScore.

Here’s a look at the most popular mobile apps by audience numbers in June 2014:

