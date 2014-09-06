Mobile Apps Are Fueling Huge Growth In Time Spent On Digital Media

Mark Hoelzel
DigitaltimespentbiiBII

Time spent on digital platforms, including desktop and mobile, saw massive gains over the last year. Digital time spent topped nearly 1.2 trillion minutes in June 2014, increasing by 24% over the same month last year, according to a report by comScore, analysed by BI Intelligence.

Access BI Intelligence’s Data Library On Mobile And Digital Media With A Free Trial Today >>

Social media apps dominate mobile app usage. Facebook, for instance, was the most popular mobile app in June in terms of unique monthly visitors, according to comScore.

Here’s a look at the most popular mobile apps by audience numbers in June 2014:

MobileMonthlyUniqueVisitorsBII

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.