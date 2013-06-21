Mobile Apps Widen Their Engagement Advantage Over The Mobile Web In U.S.

U.S. smartphone owners strongly favour apps to the mobile Web, and apps’ share of monthly usage is only growing.



According to Nielsen, 87% of U.S. consumer’s mobile Internet use on smartphones came through an app, up from 81% a year prior and 73% two years ago.

Overall, Nielsen found that U.S. smartphone owners spend roughly 25 hours a month on mobile apps, versus 4 hours on the mobile Web.

The breakout was slightly less lopsided on tablets: iPad users spend 76% of their time using mobile apps.

Mobile apps’ dominance is largely a function of the most popular activities on mobile — gaming and social networks — which are overwhelmingly consumed through apps. But why would apps’ share keep growing?

For one thing, the mobile app ecosystem continues to grow more sophisticated. Meanwhile, despite the advances made by HTML5, the mobile Web remains more focused on presenting content, and less so on interactive app-like experiences.

