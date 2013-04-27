Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Mobile Will Complement TV, Not Replace It (Social Commerce Today)

Here’s a one-word summary of the just-published Financial Times 2013 special report on digital and social media marketing: Television. From “second screen” TV experiences on tablets that boost TV advertising effectiveness to “addressable advertising” (personalised and hyper-targeted TV ads delivered digitally), and the shrinking of TV ad slots to fit digital attention spans, the FT sees digital’s future in the TV, not instead of it. Read >

Mobile Apps Are The New Network TV, Without The Ad Dollars (Mashable)

Flurry projects that the install base for mobile apps will double over the next year, which might lead some to conclude that mobile is a black hole that is eviscerating the TV and desktop market and leaving behind a much less lucrative ad industry in its wake. Yet eMarketer predicts that TV will continue to grow — and outpace digital advertising — through 2017. One argument is that even though TV ratings are down — Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne recently found that they fell 50% over the past decade — TV is still the last place where you can find 5 million or more people tuned in at the same time to an ad. Read >

Encouraging Mobile Phone Use At The Movies (Marketing Pilgrim)

Movie theatres go through a lot of trouble to get people to turn off their phones before the movie starts. Now, thanks to a partnership between Screenvision and Shazam, they’re going to encourage people to turn them on first by bringing the TV second-screen experience to the theatre. Read >

Facebook Buys Mobile Development Tool House Parse (TUAW)

Facebook has purchased Parse, a service that provides a cloud-based set of mobile services and development tools. This news comes on the heels of last week’s Mobile Developer Conference where Facebook introduced tools making it easier to implement Open Graph on mobile, in tandem with the release of Facebook SDK 3.5. With the addition of Parse’s tool set developers will be able to store and build server-based apps for Facebook in the cloud without the need for expensive infrastructure. Read >

The Mobile Advertising Ecosystem Explained (BI Intelligence)

Mobile advertising should be a bonanza, right? Not exactly. It has been a bit slow off the ground, and its growth trajectory is not clear cut. Part of the reason is that the mobile ad ecosystem is not as strictly delineated as the desktop ecosystem. In mobile advertising, the rules of the road change with different combinations of device, wireless operator, and operating system. In a recent report from BI Intelligence on, we explain the complexities and fractures of the ecosystem. We specifically examine the central and dynamic roles played by mobile ad networks, demand-side platforms, mobile ad exchanges, real-time bidding, agencies, brands, and new companies hoping to upend the traditional banner ad. Read >

Samsung Profits Soar On Smartphone, Tablets (PCWorld)

Samsung said its Galaxy S3 and Note 2 helped it to defy a shrinking smartphone market in the first quarter, boosting its overall profits by 42% from a year ago. The company said global smartphone demand declined slightly in the January to March quarter, but its core products allowed it to increase market share. Samsung said it expects the Galaxy S4, which went on sale yesterday in South Korea, to outperform its predecessor. Read >

Baidu Has 100 Million Daily Mobile Search Users (TechInAsia)

China’s top search engine Baidu posted its first quarter 2013 earnings yesterday. A major milestone was reached as daily mobile search users hit 100 million in number for the first time ever. That’s in addition to over 80 million collective users of its mobile apps, such as the Google Maps-beating Baidu Maps app. Read >

Vacationing Americans Prefer Giving Up Booze Over Mobile Devices (Mashable)

There’s no denying it: We’re pretty attached to those rectangular gadgets in our bags and pockets. Indeed, a new survey found that even when offered a hotel discount in exchange for unplugging while on vacation, many Americans still wouldn’t give up their beloved mobile devices. In March, a survey commissioned by SpringHill Suites by Marriott interviewed 1,048 American adults, ages 18 and up, across the nation. They asked what people would be willing to give up during a vacation if they were given 25% off of a hotel stay. Read >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.