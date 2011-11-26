Mobile App World Domination

A new world of popular apps are picking up steam for your mobile smart phone. Apps for fun, play, health, science, information, and more are coming to a smart phone near you.



As more and more people buy smart phones, iphones, ipads and devices in which you can use applications, the more mobile app developers are racing to build apps for consumers. Today, the app store seems as if there are millions of apps and finding the app that you want to buy or that will accomplish the task you need to accomplish are becoming harder and harder to find.

There are companies that are attempting to improve the search ability of recognising the specific task you need to accomplish and then connecting you with the best app that fits your needs, however, in many cases you’ll notice that you have to download and test 5-10 10 apps to find that app that you absolutely love and works perfect for you.

The most popular apps help mobile phone users accomplish a task such as listen to music, find the nearest gas station, get driving directions and real time traffic reports in GPS, or the most fun and socially interactive game that you’ll enjoy playing every time you’re bored or have some free time. In addition, many of the largest companies are entering the app market with interesting and useful apps that work with the iphone, ipad, or Ipad 2.

Whether it’s giving you the most recent news from CNN, Pulse, or TechCrunch, or letting you watch TV on HULU, watch and stream the hottest movies on Netflix to your TV through HDMI converters, big companies are now creating some interesting apps that growing in popularity. One thing that seems very important to the success of these apps is that they are developed for a specific device. It couldn’t be more annoying continuing to enlarge an Iphone specific app to work on your iPad.

As opposed to doing that, many users will just download a different app that works for their iPad as opposed to using the iPhone app on their iPad. Some additional apps that are increasing in popularity for your phone include Guitar Tabs, Music Recording, and even apps to run ultrasounds or use in hospitals.

There are some great apps for star gazing, horoscopes, and learning about planets and the solar system growing in popularity. Also, some of the most popular apps are free mobile games which are very social like Farmville which allow you to build you’re own farm on your phone. Social games and social contests are heating up at the app store as the world is becoming more social through applications.

If you’re looking for great places to find new apps this holiday season, try out Appolicious, Appsmile, or Cellzddl or Chomp.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.