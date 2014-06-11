Mobile And Social Are Gaining As Channels For Watching Sports Content

TV is still the most popular medium for watching sports content in the U.S., but mobile devices and social networks are gaining traction with sports fans, according to a joint survey by Sporting News Media, Kantar Media Sports, and SportBusiness Group.

BI Intelligence has prepared the chart below to highlight how the way people are watching sports has changed over the past few years.

96% of the survey’s respondents said the they consumed sports content through TV, consistent with prior years when the survey was conducted.

Just over two-fifths of respondents watched sports content through a mobile device, up from 35% in the previous year.

More than one-third of respondents consumed sports content through social media, up a considerable 10 percentage points from 25% in 2013.

