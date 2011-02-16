Mobile Ad Execs Drool In Barcelona As Big Ad Buyers Start Coming To MWC

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

BARCELONA — Mobile World Congress in Barcelona has always been a good place to meet with wireless carriers, handset makers, and infrastructure companies.But mobile advertising execs we spoke with at the conference are excited about what they say is a new group of people attending the show this year: Big ad buyers and agencies.



These execs told us that some HUGE consumer goods and food/beverage companies are here with big teams, taking meetings with potential global partners, as they begin to explore and spend more on mobile, both advertising and apps. This, they say, is unprecedented. (Not to mention that Twitter CEO Dick Costolo was one of the keynote speakers, representing a vastly different mobile infrastructure play.)

Needless to say, this has the mobile ad types very excited.

