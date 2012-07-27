Why It's So Ridiculously Hard For Mobile Advertisers To Reach Teenagers

The millennial generation has grown up with smartphones practically attached to their hands for all of their adult lives.



During last month’s Mobile Advertising Conference, Jason Wagenheim of Teen Vogue told us that people aren’t multitasking these days — they’re “hypertasking” now.

If you can’t catch a millennial’s attention within several seconds, then you’ve already lost them.

Find out why it’s so difficult to reach millennials below:

