'Mobile Is A New Platform.' So Who Is Using It Well?

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

“Mobile is a new platform,” with entirely different users and behaviours than the static Web, Bo Fishback of Zaarly declared yesterday at Social Commerce Summit, Business Insider’s major conference. He estimated that his online marketplace does a whopping 80 per cent of its business in mobile. And the data back up his comments: mobile will soon dominate fixed Web access, research shows.That’s why BI is now launching Mobile Advertising, a conference focused exclusively on reaching and engaging mobile users. The world is moving to smart, connected mobile devices — how are brands and other advertisers activating to move with them? We heard from Heineken, Martha Stewart Living, Walmart, Johnson and Johnson, Swatch, TicketMaster and other brands yesterday.



Now it’s your turn.

If you’re a brand advertiser, get in touch and tell us how you’re reaching consumers in mobile. Email [email protected] with your brand and a brief description, with the subject line “Mobile.” We’ll invite a select few to speak onstage at Mobile Advertising, which will take place in late April in Manhattan, and welcome roughly 300 executives in mobile to share best practices and develop new business.

Who’s Coming?

Major brand advertisers; mobile publishers including app and game producers; top service providers such as analytics and networks; and disruptive new startups will convene to delve deep into the question: “How do you reach the mobile consumer? Where’s the money in mobile?” And we’ll have a healthy dose of active mobile investors and industry experts to moderate the discussions.

What Will They Talk About?

Check out our robust agenda, covering metrics, devices, daily deals, hardware, and more. Or scroll down to see our topics.

Location – The ability to bridge the virtual and physical worlds is what makes mobile advertising so exciting. So other than signing up for Foursquare, what can brands do to exploit mobility’s location-specific capabilities?

Apps – To build or buy? What are the advantages to building your own app vs. buying ad space on an existing one vs. partnering with another brand (such as Rovio’s deal to create a “Rio”-themed Angry Birds app with Blue Sky Studio)?

Metrics – How will we know a successful mobile advertising campaign when we see it? We’ve all heard stories of innovative mobile ads, but what are the real markers of a successful campaign? How are we measuring success?

Mobile Ad Networks – Will ad networks become as central to the mobile ecosystem as they are in the desktop world? What will they do to continue to justify the large chunk of ad spends they currently claim?

Where’s the money? – Mobile may be hot, but it’s hardly demanding much in the way of ad budgets. What will advertisers need to see before they begin devoting significant portions of their ad budgets to mobile? Will they ever need to devote much at all?

Cool–What If I’m Not A Brand?

Then get your early-bird ticket now! A discounted rate for an entire day of market intelligence and business development is available for early purchase. And follow @BI_Events for more announcements and discounts.

See you in April!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.