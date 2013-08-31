How The Trend Toward 'Native' And In-Stream Ads Will Finally Unlock Big Brand Money For Mobile Advertising

Most observers concur that brand spend in mobile is crucial to jumpstarting the size and scope of the market as digital media consumption migrates to smartphones and tablets. And most also agree that brand spend in mobile is minimal at the moment.

The consensus around brand spend in mobile is increasingly “when,” not “if.”

But everyone has a different view about what will finally cause the floodgates to open.

Advocates of native advertising — ads that appear as a seamless part of an app or a website experience, like social ads that appear in your Facebook News Feed — see it as a natural outlet for brand spend as it moves into mobile.

Jan Rezab, CEO of Socialbakers, recently told BI Intelligence that he believes all social media ads will eventually be in-stream, and that brands are starting to get it.

In a new report from BI Intelligence on native advertising and native ads on mobile, we interview a half-dozen industry experts, we explain away the confusion surrounding native mobile ads, we categorize the various types of native ads that have gained traction on mobile and social media, and we examine the growing role played by publishers and agencies in nurturing the native-mobile ecosystem and upending the traditional banner ad and the ad networks that deal in them.

Here are the main facets of the emerging world of native ads on mobile:

In full, the report:

