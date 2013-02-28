BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Mobile Ads Are Becoming As Mainstream As TV Ads

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Mobile Web Users As Comfortable With Ads As With TV Ads (InMobi via the Drum)

InMobi launched the results of its Mobile Media Consumption Report, which has found that 75 per cent of respondents have been introduced to a new product or service via their mobile device.

Photo: InMobi

The study of over 15,000 mobile users also found that 59 per cent of global mobile Web users are now as comfortable with mobile advertising as they are with TV or online advertising, while 80 per cent of consumers plan to conduct mobile commerce in the next 12 months. Read >>

Holidays Still Impacting Mobile Advertising (Fiksu via Inside Mobile Apps)

User acquisition and marketing company Fisku today reported a cost per loyal user decrease of 7 per cent from $1.67 in its December 2012 Index to $1.56 in its January 2013 Index.

Photo: Fiksu

The company, which measures the average aggregate daily download volume of the top 200 free U.S. iPhone apps, saw mobile app downloads increase by 13 per cent from 5.32 million daily downloads in December 2012 to 6.01 million downloads in January.

Photo: Fiksu

CEO Micah Adler says Fiksu’s January indexes are early indicators of the “mainstreaming of mobile advertising,” meaning marketers emphasising value over volume by spreading their budgets out for maximum profit, especially to mobile advertising campaigns. Read >>

Nearly 40 per cent Of Internet Time Now On Mobile (comScore via Marketing Land)

comScore released a report yesterday noting that 37 per cent of total Internet time was coming from mobile devices.

Photo: comScore

comScore predicts continued smartphone and tablet adoption, as well as “form factor” blurring. It also predicts mobile advertising becoming a “branding medium.” The firm is equally bullish on m-commerce and anticipates 4G adoption will enable more content consumption and new use cases. Read >>

Half Of Smartphone Users Have Never Seen An Ad In The UK (Nielsen via Econsultancy)

More than half (53 per cent) of UK smartphone owners say they have never received advertisements while using their device. The findings come from Nielsen’s Mobile Consumer Report, which surveyed mobile users across 10 nations, regarding their attitude toward mobile advertising.

Photo: Nielsen

Interestingly, majorities of people say they are willing to accept mobile advertising if it means free content or services. Read >>

Major Themes From The Mobile World Congress (BrandRepublic)

Mobile developments continue to happen at lightning speed, with a vast array of new devices and start-ups. To help make sense of it all, here are six key themes coming out of last week’s Mobile World Congress:

Device convergence Open mobile 4G / LTE Mobile payments Mobile brand experiences Mobile advertising as value-add

With regard to mobile advertising, the challenge for mobile networks and publishers is to continue to drive format innovation to find organic, seamless ways of integrating ads into mobile, beyond the standard banner. Read >>

The iPhone Dominated The Mobile Web Last Year (Mobify)

What mobile devices are customers using to browse and buy online? To answer this question, Mobify gathered data from 20 major Mobify-powered mobile websites.

Photo: Mobify

You can see that iPhone, iPad and iPod users accounted for a whopping 85 per cent of unique views among the top 20 devices, compared to 15 per cent for devices from other manufacturers. Read >>

The State Of Mobile Advertising In Europe (Rubicon Project)

Advertising automation company Rubicon Project is providing a comprehensive overview of the European market for mobile real-time bidding (RTB). Read >>

Photo: Rubicon Project

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.