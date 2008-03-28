Mobile Ads Growing In US, But Faster Abroad

Michael Learmonth

Is this the year mobile ads start to take off in the U.S.? eMarketer thinks so. U.S. mobile advertising is expected to double in 2008 to $1.7 billion, and then grow to $6.5 billion by 2012.

But the real growth story for this market is abroad. eMarketer expects the global mobile ad spending to grow from $2.7 billion in 2007 to $19.1 billion in 2012, driven by Asia-Pacific markets. The driver? Text-message advertising in countries without 3G networks like China and India.

