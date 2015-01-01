Display And Video Will Finally Push A Huge Rise In Mobile Ad Spending

Mobile is growing faster than all other digital advertising formats in the US, as advertisers begin allocating dollars to catch the eyes of a growing class of “mobile-first” users.

Historically, there has been a big disparity between the amount of time people actually spend on their smartphones and tablets (significant and growing), and the amount of ad money spent on the medium (still tiny).

But BI Intelligence expects that this gap will narrow substantially, as enthusiasm grows for mobile-optimised ad formats (such as interactive rich media and native ads), as targeting improves, and more and more advertisers learn how to effectively use the platform.

New data from BI Intelligence finds that US mobile ad spend will top nearly $US42 billion in 2018, rising by a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43% from 2013.

The report looks at the most important mobile ad formats, including display, video, social, and search. The report provides exclusive breakdowns on how spend on each format will grow and why, and examines the overall performance of mobile ads. It also looks at how programmatic ad-buying tools, including real-time bidding, are reshaping mobile advertising.

Access The Full Report And Downloads By Signing Up For A Trial Membership »

Here are some of the key takeaways:

The report is full of charts and data that can easily be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access receive to all BI Intelligence‘s analysis, reporting, and downloadable charts and presentations on the digital media industry, sign up for a trial membership.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.