Mobile Advertising Will Soon Eclipse Radio Advertising [THE BRIEF]

Shutterstock More eyeballs means more ad dollars.

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A new report from IT research firm Gartner says that mobile advertising spending will leap to $US41.9 billion in 2017, up from its current forecast of $US18 billion for 2014. As Mashable points out, this figure is more than the $US32.5 billion advertisers are currently spending on radio, a medium whose influence is on the decline. Gartner attributes its bullish mobile ad forecast to “improved market conditions, such as provider consolidation, measurement standardization and new targeting technologies, along with a sustained interest in the mobile medium from advertisers.”

Interpublic Group’s Lowe and Partners acquired the global digital agency Profero, which has about 550 employees.

Viacom is creating a branded content division.

CP+B’s Los Angeles office created a set of online award for GIFs called the “.GIFYS.” Categories include GIF of The Year, Best Sports GIF, and Can’t Look Away, as the awards seek to honour the animated GIF “as a medium, social commentary and art form.”

Lowe Campbell Ewald officially moved into its new downtown Detroit headquarters. In August, we told you about LCE creative director Iain Lanivich’s plan to lure other startups and creative people to the Motor City.

Native advertising distributor Sharethrough raised $US17 million Series C funding. The firm helps link publishers with content producers who want to advertise on their sites.

Dow Jones CEO Lex Fenwick has left News Corp. after less than two years at the company. He’ll be replaced on an interim basis by chief creative officer William Lewis.

Huawei named Isobar its digital marketing agency for global product launches and consumer events. The Chinese telecom and hardware manufacturer is working to move into the consumer space.

Woman-focused media and marketing firm Meredith named Tim Russell senior managing director of sales for its video studio. Russell was previously VP East at Comcast 360.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.