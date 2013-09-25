Mobile Ad Spending Has Doubled Since 2011 [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

New research from the Interactive Advertising Bureau finds that marketers are spending twice as much on mobile this year than in 2011. The IAB found that the average mobile ad budget in 2013 was $US242,750.

The New York City agency Lipman is going out of business after more than 80 years serving high fashion clients. The New York Post reports the agency’s demise came due to possible financial problems at Lipman’s parent company, Revolate.

McDonald’s U.S. chief marketing officer Neil Golden is leaving the company, Ad Age reports. He’ll retire from McDonald’s in early 2014.

The Atlanta agency Ames Scullin O’Hare took a shot at the Publicis-Omnicom merger with its latest parody video, which highlights the superior customer service it believes a smaller agency can offer clients.

Razorfish chairman Clark Kokich is leaving to join ad tech firm Marchex as chief strategy officer.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer sees mobile ad revenues ticking upwards as marketers adapt to the design challenges of the format, in much the same way her old company Google ultimately figured out how to monetise search.

The U.K.’s first three e-cigarette commercials were banned from television by the country’s Advertising Standards Authority.

Carpet cleaner Stanley Steemer named Doner as its agency of record.

New research from the textbook rentals brand Chegg says the best way to for advertisers to reach college students is to make them laugh.

Carlsberg launched a new campaign surrounding its sponsorship of the English Premier League. The ad compares the EPL season to a rollercoaster ride for fans.

