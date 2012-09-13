How Google And Android Are Winning The War Against Apple In Mobile Ads

Photo: Picture Youth / Flickr, CC

The iPhone still serves more mobile ad impressions than any other single smartphone but Google’s Android operating system for mobile phones and tablets still dominates Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices overall, according to Millennial Media’s “Mobile Mix” September 2012 report.In October of 2011, when the Apple iPhone 4S was released, impressions for the device grew by 200% in one week, and 1,800% after one month. Will the iPhone 5 live up to these numbers or will Samsung split the difference? The numbers should start coming in by the by the end of the week if the trend follows last year’s pattern.



