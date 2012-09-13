How Google And Android Are Winning The War Against Apple In Mobile Ads

Samantha Felix
girl mobile phone cell

Photo: Picture Youth / Flickr, CC

The iPhone still serves more mobile ad impressions than any other single smartphone but Google’s Android operating system for mobile phones and tablets still dominates Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices overall, according to Millennial Media’s “Mobile Mix” September 2012 report.In October of 2011, when the Apple iPhone 4S was released, impressions for the device grew by 200% in one week, and 1,800% after one month. Will the iPhone 5 live up to these numbers or will Samsung split the difference? The numbers should start coming in by the by the end of the week if the trend follows last year’s pattern.

Android accounts for nearly half of mobile impressions. Apple's devices account for only a third.

The iPad dominates among ads served on tablets, but Samsung's Galaxy tab is used more than the Amazon Kindle. Of note is the Acer Iconia's at number four. What sets the Acer tablet apart is the built-in USB drives and MicroSD card slots, Millennial says.

Surprise! People still use BlackBerrys. The iPhone is the number one mobile device with 15.85% of impressions, but the Blackberry Curve follows with 4.96% of impressions.

Games and music still dominate as media for ad impressions, but science apps are newly popular.

Ladies read more. Most Kindle users are women, while the iPad is for men.

The vast majority of mobile ads are being served on smartphones.

How will the iPhone 5 change Apple's mobile ad business?

