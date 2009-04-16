Mobile Ad Network JumpTap Goes After Google

JumpTap, a mobile advertising firm, has launched a new pay-per-click text and display ad service that could help it compete better against rivals like Google (GOOG) and AdMob.



Like Google’s AdWords, JumpTap’s new TapMatch product lets advertisers place contextual ads based on keywords, targeted — if you wish — by mobile carrier. Unlike AdWords, it also lets you target broader page category-types across its network, and specific mobile handsets.

Phone targeting could be helpful for advertisers that want to reach only iPhone users, only BlackBerry users, only Motorola RAZR users, etc. As far as we can tell, Google only offers targeting to “all phones” and “iPhones and other mobile devices with full Internet browsers.”

The pitch to publishers is that more targeting will be able to generate more relevant ads, more clicks, and higher cost-per-click rates. But that also depends on other factors, like attracting more high-quality publishers and more advertisers. Today, JumpTap’s network includes Ask.com and AOL’s mobile search engines, AT&T’s mobile portal, and publishers like MSNBC, E! Online, Mocospace, and SportsTap, an iPhone sports portal. (But, of course, not Google or Yahoo, the two biggest mobile search engines.)

The mobile advertising market it still relatively small, but carriers, publishers, and ad networks have high hopes. Bernstein’s Jeff Lindsay predicts mobile advertising will become a $7.2 billion market worldwide by 2012, up from $700 million last year.

