Mobile Ad Firm Ringleader Digital Spins Off Ad Network

NYC-based mobile advertising firm Ringleader Digital has sold its ad network to focus on its ad tech platform.



Ringleader’s platform for publishers and ad networks includes an ad server, its “Media Stamp” mobile cookie, its device detector, context extraction engine, and an ad network manager that could help publishers insert the most lucrative ads from ad networks.

What’s the point? Now that Ringleader is out of the ad network business — sold to Kristine Latronica at Access Mobile Advertising — other ad networks might not perceive Ringleader as competition. So they might be more likely to pay for its other services.

Ringleader is aiming to do 2 billion ad “transactions” per month by the end of the year — each “transaction” is one of those ad tech functions they’re offering — up from about 400 million per month at the end of last year.

Ringleader closed a $6 million financing round in Feb. 2008.

