Valley-based mobile advertising firm AdMob is opening a New York sales office on Park Avenue in Midtown. The 2-year-old company sells mobile ads for 3000 publishers, including CBS and Disney’s ESPN unit, and says it served up 2 billion impressions in December. The first two NY employees: sales directors Adam Schneider and Robyn Borok.

