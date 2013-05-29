Mobile Accounts For One-Fifth Of E-Commerce Traffic

Mobile has nearly doubled its share of e-commerce traffic in the past year.



According to the latest Monetate E-commerce Quarterly report, smartphones and tablets combined for 21% of e-commerce traffic in the first quarter, up from 11% a year ago. Monetate’s data is global.

Tablets accounted for 11% of traffic, a bit above smartphones at 10%, further cementing their reputation as potent commerce devices. Tablets’ parity as a traffic source is even more impressive when you consider how many more smartphones are in circulation. There were 210 million smartphones shipped globally just in the first quarter of 2013, almost as many as cumulative global tablet shipments since the iPad’s introduction — 252 million.

Tablet shoppers also had higher conversion rates than their desktop counterparts for the first time ever last quarter. Smartphones conversion rates are significantly lower.

Click here to view a larger version of this chart.

Apple’s iOS platform continues to dominate mobile traffic to e-commerce sites, accounting for 76% of traffic in the first quarter, even though Android has a significant advantage in overall mobile platform market share.

The exact reason for Apple’s dominance is unclear, but iOS users are wealthier and it seems fair to say that it generally attracts more power users.

Click here to view a larger version of this chart.

