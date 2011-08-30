Mobiado unveils Grand 350 Aston Martin mobile phone

After the Mobiado concept phone for Aston Martin, the brand is finally out with the first phone off the Aston Martin collection. The Grand 350 Aston Martin features a CNC machined body that has been created using anodized “aircraft specification aluminium” that has been laid inside with sapphire crystal. The infrared window has been set with ruby crystal and the phone is finished with stainless steel or gun metal black stainless steel screws.



The unlocked Smartphone features quad-band GSM/EGSM, 3.5G, HSPDA, and WLAN connectivity that can work in places that support GSM/EGSM 850/900/1800/1900 networks. Available in black, black satin, and silver versions, the phone comes with a 3.2 megapixel camera and video camera, integrated GPS, 2.36″ display with up to 16 million colours, Bluetooth and micro USB connectivity, a music and video player with a 2.5mm AV connector.

Start saving right away to grab it as soon as it hits the shelf!

This post originally appeared at Luxurylaunches

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.