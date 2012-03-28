'Mob Wives' Big Ang Offers Up Her Perfect Dinner Meal

VH1 screengrab



This post originally appeared at Food & Wine. Anyone who watches VH1’s hit reality series Mob Wives knows that the larger-than-life Big Ang, a.k.a. Angela Raiola, is the breakout star of the show and has a soft spot for handsome mafia men.

“I like [going out with] the wise guys because they know how to treat women. They bought me nice houses, gorgeous furs, diamonds…,” Big Ang has said on the show.

The mutual attraction isn’t just material or physical. When she’s not hanging with the Mob Wives or running her Staten Island bar The Drunken Monkey, Ang cooks Italian American feasts for 10 to 15 people every Sunday.

“Good food is the way to a wise guy’s heart,” she tells F&W. “That’s for sure. I’m the best cook and they love anything I cook.”

