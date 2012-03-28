'Mob Wives' Big Ang Offers Up Her Perfect Dinner Meal

Alessandra Bulow

VH1 screengrab

This post originally appeared at Food & WineAnyone who watches VH1’s hit reality series Mob Wives knows that the larger-than-life Big Ang, a.k.a. Angela Raiola, is the breakout star of the show and has a soft spot for handsome mafia men.

“I like [going out with] the wise guys because they know how to treat women. They bought me nice houses, gorgeous furs, diamonds…,” Big Ang has said on the show.

The mutual attraction isn’t just material or physical. When she’s not hanging with the Mob Wives or running her Staten Island bar The Drunken Monkey, Ang cooks Italian American feasts for 10 to 15 people every Sunday.

“Good food is the way to a wise guy’s heart,” she tells F&W. “That’s for sure. I’m the best cook and they love anything I cook.”

More from Food & Wine:

Best Pizza Places in the U.S.
World’s Best Cities for Street Food 
Best Burgers in the U.S. 
Best Fried Chicken in the U.S.
50 Best Bars in America 

 

This story was originally published by Food & Wine.

Appetizers

Main Course

'They'll say 'Make me fried veal cutlets,' or 'Make me chicken cutlets' of 'Make me a nice steak,' whateva. Wise guys usually like stuff like pork chops, pizzaiola, macaroni, linguines and clams, shrimp oreganata, lobster and pork chops with hot peppers. They like a lot of hot things. Like me.'

Dessert

'I don't do dessert. I buy dessert. Like cannoli and lemon meringue pie.'

Drinks

Now that you have the recipe for the perfect dinner, find the perfect wine.

Check out Bachelor Ben's best wines for any date>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.