The FBI Just Conducted The Biggest Mob Bust In New York City History

Big news this morning.



The FBI just made its biggest mob bust in the history of New York, according to NBC.

Details remain scarce (i.e., there are no names yet in the reports), but charges (predictably) range from racketeering to murder.

Says NBC, leaders of all the big families, Gambino, Genovese, Lucchese, Bonanno, Colombo and DeCavalcante, were arrested.

Here’s more from the New York Times >

We’ll update as warranted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.