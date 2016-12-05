'Moana' easily wins at the box office for a second straight weekend

Disney’s “Moana” easily won the domestic box office for a second straight weekend with an estimated $28.4 million take, according to Variety.

The movie surpassed the $100 million global landmark on Saturday, cementing it as another box office winner for Disney in 2016.

With no new wide releases out this weekend, the closest thing to competition was Warner Bros. holdover “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which came in second with $18.5 million.

Hollywood will be relying on these two titles to continue bringing in some kind of respectable coin at the box office for another week before “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” opens in theatres on December 16. In the meantime the only big opening before then will be the adult comedy “Office Christmas Party,” which isn’t expected to have a huge opening.

