The first full trailer for The Rock's animated movie 'Moana' is here

Disney’s next animated movie is out this Thanksgiving. Thursday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, joined “Good Morning America” live from Hawaii to debut the official anticipated trailer for “Moana.”

The film will introduce the next Disney princess, Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) a teenager who sets sail on a mission to save her people along with a demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson).

According to the film’s official description the two will “sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfils the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.”

“Moana” will be in theatres November 23.

Check out the trailer below:

