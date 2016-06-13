The first trailer for the new Disney movie 'Moana' was just released -- and it looks great

The first trailer for “Moana,” Disney’s latest animated movie, just debuted.

In the latest addition to the Disney princess canon, Moana (Aul i’i Cravalho) sets sail for a fabled island. Joining her on the adventure is the demi-god Maui (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson). Notably, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of “Hamilton,” wrote some original music for the movie. His “Hamilton” co-star Phillipa Soo also stars in a still unnamed role.

“Moana” was made by Walt Disney Animation Studios. They hope to follow up on the huge success of both “Frozen” and “Zootopia.”

“Moana” will be out in theatres on November 23, 2016. Watch the first trailer below:





